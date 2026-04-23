St. Christopher Fund raises $10,000 at Mid-America Trucking Show

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) raised more than $10,000 during the 2026 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) through a silent auction and donations collected during the event.

MATS took place March 26-28 in Louisville, Ky., where industry participants contributed to SCF through auction bidding, booth donations and additional support from corporate partners. A portion of the total also included 50/50 winnings donated back to SCF by Steve Jones, a professional driver.

SCF is a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance and health and wellness resources to over-the-road drivers facing illness or injury.

A silent auction held during the show’s opening night reception was central to the effort, drawing strong participation from attendees and featuring donated items and experiences, according to a news release. In addition to the auction, SCF collected donations directly from attendees and exhibitors at its booth throughout the three-day show, including a prize wheel donated by Konexial and Progressive Insurance, Additional donations were also made by corporate partners and sponsors.

“This year’s response from the industry was incredible,” said Courtney Niemann, executive director of SCF. “The level of generosity we saw at MATS speaks volumes about how deeply this community cares for its drivers. Every dollar raised helps us provide critical support to truckers and their families during some

of the most challenging times in their lives.”