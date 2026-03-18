Stoughton touts independent testing results of PureBlue refrigerated trailers

Stoughton Trailers said independent third-party testing has demonstrated its PureBlue refrigerated trailers can reduce a fleet’s average annual fuel costs by up to $910.

Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy Sanders and Todd Eicher, vice president of refrigerated products, shared the results of the testing conducted by Element Labs during a press conference at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn.

Todd Eicher, Stoughton’s vice president of refrigerated products, discusses the third-party testing results at TMC’s annual meeting. (Photo: Neil Abt)

Element Labs found that, on average, PureBlue was 18.2% more thermally efficient and 27.7% more airtight than the five competitor trailers tested. PureBlue was also lighter than four of the five.

Stoughton said PureBlue refrigerated trailers are available with factory-installed equipment that enables multiple temperature zones, giving fleets greater flexibility when transporting mixed loads.

The company recently completed a multimillion-dollar investment to expand refrigerated trailer production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Evansville, Wis. The expansion increased floor space dedicated to refrigerated trailers by 87%.

Stoughton also said it successfully met the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Toughguard requirements for trailers at an elevated speed of 40 mph, surpassing the 35-mph standard. The kinetic energy at 40 mph is more than 30% greater than at 35 mph.

The crash test was conducted in late December at an independent third-party testing facility operated by Calspan in Buffalo, N.Y.

The test followed all protocols for a 30% overlap rear impact, which is more challenging to pass than the straight-on, full-width test and the 50% overlap test. Stoughton said the rear impact guard is standard equipment on all dry van and refrigerated trailers.

“This successful 40 MPH test result shows Stoughton’s commitment to safety,” said IIHS President David Harkey. “Underride injuries and deaths are preventable, and we salute Stoughton for going above and beyond the minimum requirements.”