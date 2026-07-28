TAEC presents Marcello with Halladay Award for industry service

Doug Marcello, a shareholder with the Saxton & Stump law firm, has been awarded the J.R. “Bob” Halladay Award by the Trucking Associations Executive Council (TAEC).

TAEC is comprised of executives of state trucking associations and conferences affiliated with the American Trucking Associations. The Halladay Award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to support the work of the state trucking associations.

Doug Marcello (Photo: Saxton & Stump)

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” Marcello said. “While my name may be on the award, it reflects the dedication and contributions of the many people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside over the years, especially the members and staff of TAEC.”

“I’ve always believed the trucking industry is built by people who show up, work hard, and look out for one another. This industry has given me far more than I could ever repay, and I’ve simply tried to give back in whatever ways I could.”

Marcello is a trial counsel in 35 states and handles all aspects of the trucking industry’s legal needs. He holds leadership roles with trade agencies including ATA and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association.

TAEC established the J.R. “Bob” Halladay Award in 1990. The award is named after Bob Halladay, who held a long and distinguished career in the trucking industry beginning in 1952 with his appointment as Managing Director of the Kansas Motor Carriers Association.

In 1965, Halladay started a career with ATA, where he would hold a variety of positions before retiring in 1990 as Senior Vice President of Federation Relations.