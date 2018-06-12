Tariffs are ‘illegal’, manufacturing group says

WINDSOR, Ont. – The Canadian Transportation Equipment Association (CTEA) is adding to the voices against steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, and is calling on the federal government to defend Canada and Canadian companies.

“This action is illegal and will not only negatively impact Canada and Canadian companies, but will also do serious harm to U.S.-based CTEA manufacturing members and the U.S. economy in general,” the group says in a communique.

On June 1, a 25% tariff was applied to Canadian steel, while 10% was added to aluminum. Canada has countered with tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum as well as a 10% surtax on several U.S. consumer goods, effective July 1.

The association has asked Global Affairs Canada to ensure the funds raised in the surtax are used to ease the financial impact on affected Canadian companies, and reach out to help companies find new sources of materials affected by the surtaxes and tariffs.

The CTEA says it has more than 520 members representing commercial vehicle manufacturers, dealers, distributors, component manufacturers, and service providers.