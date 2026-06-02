TAT accepting nominations for Harriet Tubman Award

TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking) said it is accepting nominations for the Harriet Tubman Award, the group’s most prestigious honor.

The award, which includes a $5,000 check and a trophy, honors a member of the trucking, bus, or energy industry whose direct actions either helped save or improve the lives of those who were exploited or prevented human trafficking from taking place.

The incident must have occurred in the U.S. or Canada, and nominees must reside in one of those countries. TAT is accepting nominations through Aug. 15.

TAT created the award in 2013 and named it to honor famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The award was presented for the first time the following year to a travel plaza general manager in Washington. Since that time, winners have included truck drivers, other travel plaza employees, and bus employees.

“Please, share your story if you’ve taken any action to help someone you think might be a trafficking victim or a potential trafficking victim, even if you’re not sure what you did is award-worthy,” said Laura Cyrus, TAT senior director of Industry Training and Outreach. “The stories of our Harriet Tubman Award winners are important, as are other cases we hear about and retell in our TAT in Action reports. These stories serve to encourage others in the industry to stay vigilant around this effort.”

The award is sponsored by WEX.