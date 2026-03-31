TCA rebrands Bridging Border Barriers event as Truckload Forum
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has rebranded its annual Ontario-based Bridging Border Barriers event as the TCA Truckload Forum.
The event is scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Mississauga Convention Centre and will focus on cross-border truckload operations and freight movement across North America.
The association said the new name reflects an expanded scope, with a stronger emphasis on practical solutions related to operational challenges facing carriers.
“Cross-border freight movement is essential to the North American economy, and this forum is designed to foster meaningful dialogue and practical solutions that help carriers navigate regulatory, operational, and trade-related challenges on both sides of the border,” said Mark Seymour, chairman of TCA and CEO of Kriska Transportation Group, in a news release.
The program will cover topics including customs modernization, border security, freight efficiency and strategies to improve carrier performance.
For details, visit the website.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.