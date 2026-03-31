TCA rebrands Bridging Border Barriers event as Truckload Forum

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has rebranded its annual Ontario-based Bridging Border Barriers event as the TCA Truckload Forum.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Mississauga Convention Centre and will focus on cross-border truckload operations and freight movement across North America.

The association said the new name reflects an expanded scope, with a stronger emphasis on practical solutions related to operational challenges facing carriers.

“Cross-border freight movement is essential to the North American economy, and this forum is designed to foster meaningful dialogue and practical solutions that help carriers navigate regulatory, operational, and trade-related challenges on both sides of the border,” said Mark Seymour, chairman of TCA and CEO of Kriska Transportation Group, in a news release.

The program will cover topics including customs modernization, border security, freight efficiency and strategies to improve carrier performance.

For details, visit the website.