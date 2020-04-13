Team drivers arrested in $4.8M drug bust

“We are absolutely committed to working with our enforcement partners, such as the RCMP, to safeguard Canadians.” – Joe McMahon, district director at CBSA.

WINDSOR, Ont. – Two Ontario truck drivers are under arrest following the seizure of 38 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth more than $4.8 million at a border crossing point in March, the Canada Border Services Agency said.

It said the team drivers entered Canada on March 17 through the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, and was referred for a secondary examination.

Officers then discovered suspected cocaine within a mixed commercial load of citrus fruit, the agency said. CBSA agents arrested the suspects and transferred their custody to the RCMP.

Sukdeep Singh, 31, of Brampton, Ont., and Inderjeet Singh, 26, of Lindsay, Ont., have been charged with:

Importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The suspects are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on June 8.

“The Canada Border Services Agency wants to send a very clear message. We are absolutely committed to working with our enforcement partners, such as the RCMP, to safeguard Canadians; especially during these trying times,” said Joe McMahon, district director at CBSA.

“We remain committed to keeping narcotics out of our communities,” he added.