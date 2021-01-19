TFE applications deadline is Monday

Applications for Trucking HR Canada’s Top Fleet Employer (TFE) program close Monday.

Now in its eighth year, the program recognizes the importance of having sound HR policies and practices in the industry.

Source: Trucking HR

“Our Top Fleet Employers program celebrates fleets across Canada who have exceptional HR practices, and are leaders in showcasing this industry as a great place to work.” said CEO Angela Splinter.

“As we all are hopeful that we will soon resurface and rebound from the pandemic, this recognition gives fleets an advantage in recruitment and retention of employees.”

Rosana Preston of Rosedale Transport was named the HR Leader of the Year in 2020. In all, 69 fleets were recognized last year.

Click here to apply for TFE 2021.