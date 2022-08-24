Nominations reopen for Drivers of the Month program

NAL Insurance’s Drivers of the Month program returns in September and will be accepting nominations.

The importance of professional truck drivers was highlighted during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic. With lockdowns and panic, essential goods became scarce, but truck drivers continued to dedicate themselves to moving the freight that the world needed to keep the public safe and healthy.

However, a lack of public washrooms, restaurants, and rest facilities made that job far less than glamorous.

The Thank a Trucker initiative was launched by NAL Insurance to provide drivers with meals and personal protective equipment kits while on the road, and to spread awareness and appreciation for their hard work.

As the pandemic continued, restaurants and truck stops reopened, and the team behind the initiative decided to continue their work through Drivers of the Month, through which they would be able to recognize individual drivers for their efforts through a nomination-based program.

Selected drivers are provided with Tim Hortons gift cards, recognition on social media, and a gift of their choice valued at up to $250. Nominations can be sent to www.driversofthemonth.com.

The program sponsors are Rosedale Transport, Bison Transport, Carmen Transportation, Canadian Truck Warranty, Challenger Motor Freight, Fleet Safety Council, Highlight Motor Group, Industrial Alliance, KRTS Transportation Specialists, LUMA Brighter Learning, North York Rehabilitation Centre, Purves Redmond Limited, Revolution Staffing, Seaboard Transportation Group, Titanium Transport and Verspeeten Cartage.