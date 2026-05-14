THRC launches updated HR assessment tool for employers

Trucking HR Canada has launched an updated version of its HR Circle Check tool, a free assessment platform designed to help trucking and logistics employers evaluate their workplace and human resources practices.

The online tool is especially valuable for small- and medium-sized operations, where HR responsibilities are often handled alongside many other operational priorities, according to a news release.

The assessment is confidential and takes about 15 minutes to complete, and does not require document uploads or advanced preparation. Within three to five business days, participants receive a customized report with industry-specific insights and actionable recommendations.

The report also includes links to relevant THRC training programs, tools and workforce resources.

“Many trucking and logistics employers know their people practices are vital to business success, but finding the time and expertise to evaluate them can be challenging,” said Angela Splinter, CEO, Trucking HR Canada, in the release. “The HR Circle Check is designed to make that process simple, practical, and accessible, giving employers clear insights and realistic next steps that fit their business.”