THRC to host June webinars on employee wellness, student recruitment

Trucking HR Canada (THRC) will host two free webinars in June for trucking and logistics companies focused on strengthening employee wellness and building future talent pipelines.

“As workforce pressures continue across the industry, employee wellness is not a nice-to-have, it is essential to improving retention, engagement, productivity, and overall workplace performance,” THRC said in a news release.

The first webinar will be held on Wednesday, June 10, and will explore the holistic approach to employee wellbeing and examine how workplace culture, work organization and day-to-day stress affect employee wellness, productivity and retention.

The second webinar, taking place June 24, will focus on THRC’s Career ExpressWay initiative and the federally funded Student Work Placement Program. Employers can access up to $5,000 per student placement through the program while creating opportunities for post-secondary students.

Both webinars will be delivered live at noon ET and offered in English and French.