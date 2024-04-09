THRC to launch new driver training support materials

Trucking HR Canada (THRC) has updated a series of industry resources, drawing upon updated National Occupational Standards that define a truck driver’s job.

The new material will help organizations of all sizes train and assess drivers and support driving instructors throughout their careers, THRC says.

The 16-piece suite will be available to download for free from THRC website starting April 18, coinciding with the beginning of the Truck World show in Mississauga, Ont.’s, International Centre.

THRC’s new 16-piece industry materials are the newest addition addition to THRC’s resource library (Photo: iStock)

Truck World attendees can connect with staff who were involved in the development to find out more at the THRC’s booth 238 in Hall 2.

“THRC has led the work on creating a consistent approach to truck driver training and development in Canada,” said Angela Splinter, the organization’s CEO, in a news release. “We collaborated with key industry organizations from across Canada — provincial and national trucking associations, insurance companies, safety organizations, transportation partners and other industry sectors — to drive industry best practices into the future.”

The materials support the occupational-level training for commercial truck drivers. They outline the base knowledge and practical competencies required of an operator and include resources for training and assessing instructors, coaches, and mentors involved in driver training.

The downloads include training and program development guides, templates, assessment tools, knowledge and practical content inventories, and more.

“These new resources are a key part of supporting improved driver training across the country,” Splinter said.