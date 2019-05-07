Tickets for 2019 Top Fleet Employers Gala on sale now

OTTAWA, Ont. — Trucking HR Canada’s annual Top Fleet Employers program will shine the spotlight on 63 of the best workplaces in Canada’s trucking and logistics industry at its Gala Awards dinner set to take place at Toronto’s Palais Royale, on October 17, 2019.

Ticket sales for the event are now open to the public and everyone is welcome to join Trucking HR Canada in celebrating the great HR accomplishments in the industry. In addition to celebrating and recognizing all 2019 Top Fleet Employer honorees, our distinguished MC, John G. Smith, editorial director, trucking and supply chain at Newcom Media, will present the highly anticipated awards for:

Top Small, Medium, Large and Private Fleet

HR Leader of the Year Award, Presented by Reimer Associates

Achievements of Excellence for: Workplace Culture Training & Skills Development Workplace Diversity HR Innovator Employee Engagement Workplace Mental Health (new this year) Gender Equity (new this year)



“Our gala evening brings the industry together to honor and celebrate the great workplaces our industry offers,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “And, in today’s tight labor market, we need to continually promote our industry as a career of choice.”

Please note that seating is limited. To purchase your table, or individual tickets visit: https://truckinghr.com/content/2019-top-fleet-employers-gala-awards-dinner