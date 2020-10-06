TIP Canada names Jim MacIntosh VP

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Industry veteran Jim MacIntosh has joined TIP Group’s Canadian subsidiaries Trailer Wizards and Train Trailer Rentals as vice-president of central region, the two companies announced Tuesday.

The Netherlands-based TIP Group acquired Trailer Wizards last year. The company was then integrated with TIP’s existing Canadian business, Train Trailer Rentals.

MacIntosh will be responsible for managing and directing all sales and business development efforts, operations and service for Ontario.

Jim MacIntosh. (Photo: TIP)

He has more than 25 years of experience in transportation and warehousing. Most recently, he held the role of senior vice-president for warehousing at Versa Cold Logistics.

“Jim is an outstanding addition to our business, as he brings a deep blend of industry experience and delivering client success,” said Rick Kloepfer, president of Trailer Wizards and Train Trailer Rentals.

“He’s joining a successful, energetic team at an exciting time as part of TIP’s Canadian division continuing to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction in the country.”

TIP specializes in leasing, rental, maintenance and repairs of a wide selection of trailer equipment.