Titanium adds freight brokerage office

Titanium Transportation Group has opened a second office in the Windsor-Detroit gateway for its North American freight brokerage operations.

“Building on our existing footprint in Windsor, Ont., the opening of our second office at the largest gateway for Canada-US trade reflects our continuous ‘asset-light’ growth strategy for North America,” president and CEO Ted Daniel said in a press release. “The expansion of our freight brokerage business compliments our existing fleet and allows us to better address supply chain challenges faced by manufacturing customers at the U.S.-Canadian border.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to strategically expand our ­­freight brokerage operations leveraging our investments in technology and systems to quickly scale up in multiple key markets.”

Revenues for the new location are expected to begin flowing in the fourth quarter of the year, the company added.

Titanium has 800 power units, 3,000 trailers, and 1,100 employees and owner-operators. It offers truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to a reported 1,000 customers.