TMC, consortium join forces to better predict vehicle health

SAE’s Health Ready Components Consortium will work with one of North America’s largest truck maintenance associations to help implement Integrated Vehicle Health Management (IVHM) – a set of tools and techniques used to detect and predict faults before equipment breakdowns occur.

Best practices and guidance found in the SAE JA6268 Standard: Design and Run Time Information Exchange for Health-Ready Components will now build on Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards (VMRS) established by the Technology and Maintenance Council of the American Trucking Associations (TMC).

“With several new programs having been identified for this approach – including autonomous driving, advanced power plants, electromechanical braking, and smart trailers – this partnership will provide important information for fleets and service providers to keep trucks on the road and out of the shop,” said TMC executive director Robert Braswell.

TMC joins consortium members including Bell, Garrett Motion, General Motors, Global Strategic Solutions LLC, Morey Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, SafeRide Technologies, VHM Innovations, and Volvo Group Trucks Technology in the work.

NASA introduced IVHM in 1992 to help collect data and mitigate faults, and since then it has been applied to everything from aircraft to ships. Essentially it helps to ensure that systems function as they should, drawing on sensors, system controls, communications technology, and artificial intelligence.

VMRS, developed in 1970, is a universal language that can be used to manage fleet assets and analyze maintenance costs.

“IVHM technology will provide significant advantages in terms of performance, availability, and safety in commercial vehicles,” said Peter Grau, Health Ready Components Consortium program manager.

He said IVHM has yet to be widely deployed because of a lack of uniform information sharing.

“Game-changing opportunities abound for vehicle health management in the transportation-related sectors and the SAE HRCS consortium promises to speed industrial application,” said consortium chairman Steve Holland, lead consultant for VHM Innovations.