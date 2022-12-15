Top 10 trucking toys of 2022

We know Santa has his hands full with trip planning these days. His duty cycle will require an Hours of Service exemption, and the sack full of toys must qualify as an over-dimensional load that needs permits.

But I’m willing to do my part as a self-appointed, 6’5″ elf. This means continuing the annual tradition of highlighting some of the biggest truck toys of the year. (It’s serious business. The research involves scouring the internet, reading online reviews, and generally ignoring “real” journalism for a few hours.)

Here are the toys that caught my attention in 2022.

Mack Granite Liebherr Crane Truck (Bruder Toys)

Mack Granite Liebherr Crane Truck – Bruder

The best toy trucks have interactive elements, and this model that extends more than four feet high doesn’t disappoint. The doors open, the West Coast mirrors fold, and the outriggers deploy to keep everything stable. Open the hood to reveal the engine for an all-important pre-trip inspection. And use the crane’s metal hook to attach to other toys. $144.99

www.mastermindtoys.com

34 in 1 Dino Transport Car Carrier (AIMTYD)

34 in 1 Dino Transport Car Carrier – AIMTYD

Think hauling livestock is a challenge? This truck set includes 12 mini dinosaur figures, four mini cars, six trees, eight fences, and a map – enough to create a dinosaur park and keep it on the move. Just remember to store all those dinos under the plastic lid when you’re done so you won’t need to call Dr. Ian Malcolm for help. $72.58

www.walmart.ca

Snow Runner (Saber Interactive)

Snow Runner – Saber Interactive

Tired of following the white lines down a highway? Looking for a different challenge? Snow Runner – a video game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One – puts you at the controls for dozens of missions that require winches and traction. Unlock, upgrade and customized 40 unique vehicles. $53.99

www.nintendo.com

RC model truck (TEMI)

RC monster vehicle truck crawler – TEMI

Still pushing your toy trucks around? That’s old school. This 4WD 1:16 scale remote control truck features four independent suspensions and a brushed RC 380 motor, delivering top speeds of more than 30 km/h, depending on the terrain. A 2.4 GHz remote keeps it all under control, and the power comes from 1,200 mAH batteries, delivering as much as 25 minutes of run time. $69.99

www.amazon.ca

W-900 model (Revell)

Kenworth W-900 1/25 plastic model – Revell

Nothing triggers a sense of nostalgia better than a long-nose conventional truck and the smell of model glue. Revell’s Kenworth W-900 kit is for advanced builders, but promises extensive directions. $144.99

www.sunwardhobbies.ca

Gulf Racing Truck 1:32 slot car (Scalextric)

Gulf Racing Truck 1:32 slot car – Scalextric

My older brother unwrapped slot cars one Christmas many years ago, but I wasn’t old enough to play with them. (So he told me.) But I can rectify that injustice by bringing a racing truck to the track. This Scalextric C8515 Gulf truck is compatible with all 1:32 scale analog slot car tracks. $87.69

www.amazon.ca

Stunt show truck (Lego City)

Stunt show truck – Lego City

C’mon. Admit it. The last time you were stuck in traffic, you wished you could just jump over the vehicles in front of you. This kit from Lego City comes with a truck and a trailer that transforms into a dunk tank, along with other stunt equipment. There are more than 420 pieces – including flames coming from the stacks. Flames. From. The. Stacks. $99.99

www.lego.com

Trucks Go (Steve Light)

Trucks Go – By Steve Light

What Christmas is complete without a bedtime story? The Trucks Go board book lets you explore the sounds that seven vehicles make. In case you were wondering, a garbage truck reportedly goes: “Brrrrrrrr Screetch Beep-Beep-Beep Crunch Crunch Crunch”. $14.99

www.chapters.indigo.ca

Optimus Prime (Robosen)

Transformers Optimus Prime – Robosen

The Autobots always seem to find a place on this list, and this year is no exception. The Transformers Optimus Prime Elite Edition stands 16 inches tall, includes more than 5,000 components, and has 80 sound effects including the voice of actor Peter Cullen. Did we mention that it transforms at the touch of a button or the sound of your voice? The action comes via 27 servos. Given the supply chain shortages these days, I hope Optimus Prime can defend those who want to scavenge the 60 microchips. $999

www.robosen.com

Big Rig Ride on Push Truck (KidsVIP)

Big Rig Ride on Push Truck — KidsVIP

Let the other kids get pushed around on a stroller. The Big Rig Ride-on Truck draws on a 6-volt battery to power the 20-watt motor that turns the anti-slip wheels. KidsVIP ride-on cars have remote controls using a steering wheel and electronic pedal to move in forward and reverse. And just in case someone is traveling where they shouldn’t go, there’s an emergency stop button. The top speed runs 1-3 mph. $199.99

www.toysrus.ca