Toronto Transportation Club names 2023 executive committee
Liam O’Briain, chief operating officer at Kee National Staffing Solutions, has been elected president of the Toronto Transportation Club (TTC). Chris Peterson, CargoJet’s director – sales and customer engagement Canada, has been named first vice-president.
John Foss, Trailcon Leasing executive manager – national accounts, becomes past president.
The club unveiled its 2023 executive committee during its 107th annual dinner and gala on Dec. 1.
Close to 1,300 industry professionals attended the event, during which the club presented $56,000 in scholarships to seven post-secondary students.
Past president and longtime club master of ceremonies Craig Fowler was presented the Platinum Award of Distinction, while Christine Tonna of Insinc Promotions and Katherine Klaric of Engel Volkers received the TTC Volunteerism Award.
The 2023 board of directors includes:
- Kathy Cartan, president, Motive Media Fleet Graphics Inc.
- Leah Cormier, vice-president and managing partner, Insinc Promotions
- Tony Bianco, director of sales – intermodal, CN
- Peter Stefanovich, president, Left Lane Associates
- Ralph Scrivo, central district sales manager, Peterbilt of Canada
- Stacey Large, marketing manager, Trailcon Leasing
- Mike Kaslauskas, director of field sales – Canada, Penske Truck Leasing
- Ken Coffin, associate vice-president – distribution, Canadian Tire Corporation
- Mickey Sague, strategic account manager – national accounts, Air Canada – Cargo
- Francis Lalonde, president, Lalonde Supply Chain Consulting
- Nickisha Rashid, national account manager, Newcom Media
- Jeanette St Pierre, director regional east sales, CP
- Jeff Pries, senior vice-president – sales and marketing, Bison Transport
- Vanessa Michetti, director Central Canada, Commerce Solutions, Day & Ross
- Greg Cross, general manager, NAST Capacity, CH Robinson David Tumber, chief operating officer, Kriska Transportation Group
