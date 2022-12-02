Toronto Transportation Club names 2023 executive committee

Liam O’Briain, chief operating officer at Kee National Staffing Solutions, has been elected president of the Toronto Transportation Club (TTC). Chris Peterson, CargoJet’s director – sales and customer engagement Canada, has been named first vice-president.

John Foss, Trailcon Leasing executive manager – national accounts, becomes past president.

The club unveiled its 2023 executive committee during its 107th annual dinner and gala on Dec. 1.

(Photo: Supplied)

Close to 1,300 industry professionals attended the event, during which the club presented $56,000 in scholarships to seven post-secondary students.

Past president and longtime club master of ceremonies Craig Fowler was presented the Platinum Award of Distinction, while Christine Tonna of Insinc Promotions and Katherine Klaric of Engel Volkers received the TTC Volunteerism Award.

The 2023 board of directors includes: