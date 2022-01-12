Trailcon certified as Great Place to Work for third straight year

Trailcon Leasing, Inc, a privately held Canadian company and leader in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and fleet management, is proud to announce they have been been certified as a Great Place to Work® for a third year in a row after a detailed and independent examination conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from Trailcon employees, provided through an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

Trailcon President, Jerry Brown comments: “we are extremely honoured to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for a third consecutive year. Although 2021 proved to be another challenging year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we remained focused on the health and safety of our employees as well as the increased needs of our customers.” Brown continues, “we are very thankful and proud of our employees who have worked tirelessly during these unprecedented times; whether they attended one of our facilities or customer yards or have been working remotely from home – our employees have remained resilient and dedicated to deliver exceptional customer service!”

If you are looking to join a winning Team and a Great Place to Work, Trailcon continues to grow and search for new top talent.

Trailcon opened it’s doors in 1992 and has been a leader in transportation solutions across Canada ever since. With a fleet of over 10,000 units available for lease and rent and 5 locations across Canada, Trailcon leads the industry in both equipment options and best in class service offerings including it’s exclusive TrailerCare program. TrailerCare launched in 2021 and was developed to maintain and service privately owned fleets across North America. In addition to it’s lease and rental program, Trailcon offers secured parking, storage equipment, a 24/7/365 in-house Customer Response Centre and state of the art technology available to all of it’s customers Nationwide.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. For more information visit www.greatplacetowork.ca.

