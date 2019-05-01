Trailer Wizards renews partnership with Trucks For Change

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Trailer Wizards announced recently that it is renewing its long-standing partnership with Trucks For Change Network (T4C).

“We’re so fortunate to have a partner like Trailer Wizards enabling our work with partner charities across the country,” Pete Dalmazzi, Trucks For Change Network, president and founder. “Beyond their generous financial support, Trailer Wizards people are always there participating in our volunteering and fundraising events…they are a special organization and a very special group of people.”

Sherry Mossman, v.p., Central Canada of Trailer Wizards added: “Trailer Wizards is committed to making a positive, long-lasting impact by enriching the lives of our local communities. Our organization proudly supports the work of the Trucks For Change Network, which connects the transportation industry with the local areas we serve,” said Sherry Mossman, VP, Central Canada of Trailer Wizards Ltd. “Our partnership is a reflection of the generosity and values of our employees coast-to-coast. Together and alongside our trucking customers and communities across Canada, we aim to make a difference.”