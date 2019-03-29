Train Trailer opens new facility in Halifax

TORONTO, Ont. – Train Trailer announced today that their new Halifax service facility is open and fully operational.

The new location in Halifax (located at 115 Chain Lake Road) was created in response to customer demand.

“We have had a tremendous year of growth in several different markets and we will continue to strategically expand in order to better serve our valued customers,” said Rick Kloepfer, president of Train Trailer.

“Our team is very excited to open our doors in the East Coast,” added Kloepfer. “This is a brand new, state-of-the-art service facility and this addition, now our 7th location, shows our customers we are providing the necessary infrastructure to serve them Canada-wide.”

The new 14,000 sq. ft. facility houses up to 9 trailers through three drive-through bays and currently employs six service technicians on-site. Train Trailer’s Michael Comer, who brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the Halifax team, was named shop manager.