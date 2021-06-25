Trans-border freight hit $30 billion in April

Transborder truck shipments between Canada and the U.S. reached US $30 billion in freight in April, representing a 68.7% increase over April 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports.

While the year-over-year comparisons are skewed because of the early days of Covid-19 lockdowns, that is still up 1.3% over April 2019.

(Illustration: Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

Trucks were the dominant form of transportation, with rail accounting for $8.4 billion, pipelines at $5.9 billion, air at $2.7 billion, and vessels at $2.4 billion. (All figures in US dollars.)

Trucks hauled $68.3 billion of the freight in both directions across the borders between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, up 77.5% over last April, and up 5% over April 2019.

While the border crossing at Laredo, Texas was the busiest, representing $16.2 billion in freight, Canada-U.S. crossings rounded out the Top 3. The Windsor-Detroit and Sarnia-Port Huron crossings between Ontario and Michigan represented a respective $7.9 billion and $5.2 billion in truck freight.

The three crossings represented 42.9% of the total transborder truck freight overall.

Computers and parts accounted for $12.9 billion in North America’s trucked commodities during the month, followed by $10.6 billion in electrical machinery and $7.9 billion in vehicles and parts.