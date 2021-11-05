Transborder freight on the rise

Trucks moved US $30.6 billion in freight across the Canada-U.S. border in August, accounting for 54.1% of all freight to cross the 49th parallel, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports.

Freight moved by all transportation modes – including truck, rail, pipeline, air and vessel — was valued at $56.8 billion, up 21.9% over August 2020. (All figures in U.S. dollars.)

(Illustration: U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

The $70.5 billion in combined truck freight to cross U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico was up 15.9% over the same month last year, and up 6.8% over August 2019.

This outpaced the $15.4 billion in August rail freight that was up 11.6% over the same month last year, and down 4.4% when compared to August 2019.

Computer and parts ($13.1 billion), electrical machinery ($11.2 billion), and vehicles and parts ($8.6 billion) accounted for 46.7% of the total transborder truck freight.