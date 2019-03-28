TransCore Link Logistics hosts second annual mixer

TORONTO, Ont. – TransCore Link Logistics hosted its second annual LinkMixer Networking Event on March 20 to celebrate the commencement of spring in its Mississauga office.

Attendees enjoyed cocktails, appetizers and prizes, and even had the opportunity to try their luck at several different casino-style games.

Partway through the event, Claudia Milicevic, senior director and general manager of TransCore Link Logistics, addressed the packed room to thank attendees for their commitment to the industry.

“I was hoping for a good turnout, this is phenomenal. It is so nice seeing so many long-standing customers as well as new companies that have just started up that I’m meeting tonight for the first time,” she said.

Milicevic expressed enthusiasm at the amount of new connections that were made during the event and encouraged attendees to kick back and enjoy each other’s company.

After the speech, some big-ticket items were given away. Guests were presented with Leafs tickets, Raptors tickets and other giveaways.

You can watch some highlights of the event, here.