TravelCenters revamps leadership

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America announced Friday that it has launched a company-wide reorganization to improve its operational efficiency and profitability.

The announcement came just weeks after the company laid off 2,900 field employees and 122 corporate staff in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reorganization plan includes significant leadership changes with the addition of senior vice-presidents for a newly created hospitality department. Restaurants, gaming and convenience stores will be consolidated under the division.

TA has also appointed a new senior vice-president of corporate development.

Senior leaders joining TA are:

Kevin Kelly – Senior vice-president, hospitality (retail, restaurant, gaming); Dennis King – Senior vice-president, corporate development; and Sandy Rapp – Chief information officer / senior vice-president, information technology.

“By reorganizing and enhancing our leadership team, we have taken the first formal steps in executing TA’s turnaround,” said Jon Pertchik, chief executive officer.

“I am confident that the team that we now have in place is the one to take TA forward.”

The one-time cost associated with executing the reorganization plan is expected to be around $4.2 million, the company said.

TravelCenters of America is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, it employs more than 21,000 people in over 260 locations in the U.S. and Canada.