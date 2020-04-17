TravelCenters of America lays off more than 3,000

WESTLAKE, Ohio – TravelCenters of America, one of North America’s largest truck stop chains, has laid off 2,900 field employees and 122 corporate employees in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel centers remain open with fuel, showers, restrooms, quick-serve restaurants and convenience stores. But the full-service restaurant business has been affected by limits on such establishments and lower consumer demand linked to broader stay-at-home orders.

“Employees continue to take precautionary measures consistent with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to minimize the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols,” it adds in a related press release.

“This decision was very difficult, but these are unprecedented times. We believe this step is necessary to preserve the long-term success of our company and to ensure our essential services remain available for the millions of professional drivers who rely on us daily,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA.

Founded in 1972, TravelCenters of America has more than 21,000 employees in more than 260 locations.