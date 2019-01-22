Trimac acquires B&B/Bess Tank Lines

CALGARY, Alta. – Trimac Transportation has announced it has acquired B&B/Bess Tank Lines, a family-run bulk transportation company with roots in Quebec and Alberta.

B&B was founded in 1976, and with Bess Tank Lines, operates more than 110 tractors and 240 trailers out of five locations in Val Joli, Que., St-Hyacinthe, Que., Hamilton, Ont., High River, Alta., and Calgary, Alta. Ben Rouillard, president and CEO, will continue to oversee daily operations and B&B and Bess Tank Lines will continue to operate under their own identity.

“We are excited to have B&B/Bess Tank Lines as part of the Trimac Family. There is a great cultural fit between the two companies, with safety and service as core values,” said Matt Faure, president and CEO of Trimac. “They have a loyal customer base which has been a result of strong leadership, unmatched service level and their commitment to excellence. We look forward to continuing the positive relationships that have been built over the years. With its extensive network across North America, Trimac will provide B&B/Bess Tank Lines the additional resources required to accelerate their growth.”

Rouillard added: “B&B/Bess Tank Lines has been proudly operated by my family for 43 years, and our journey very much parallels the success of Trimac and the McCaig family. We are thrilled that our employees and customers will continue to receive the same commitment that they have come to rely upon. This will provide our team access to the experience, network and resources that we require to continue our growth and evolution.”