Canada Cartage buys Seaway Express

Canada Cartage has announced its acquisition of Cornwall, Ont.-based LTL and truckload fleet Seaway Express.

The company has more than 65 tractors, trailers and straight trucks and focuses on the Eastern Ontario market. It operates a 35,000 sq.-ft. terminal near major retail distribution centers, making it an ideal fit for Canada Cartage.

Seaway provides warehousing and consolidated appointment deliveries for carriers and vendors who ship into these DCs.

“This is an important acquisition for Canada Cartage,” president and CEO Jeff Lindsay said in a release. “Cornwall is a fast-growing hub for DCs serving Eastern Canada and Quebec. Seaway helps Canada Cartage to better serve our customers in this market, and to gain an experienced and dedicated workforce. Five years ago, we had no facilities between Oshawa, Ont., and Montreal, Que. With the acquisitions of Fred Guy Transportation (2017), Grant Transport (2017), and City Transfer (2021) in Ottawa, and now Seaway, we have built out a very strong presence in these markets.”

(Photo: Seaway Express/Facebook)

“We are very excited about the opportunity to become part of the Canada Cartage group,” added Seaway owner Bob Gauthier. “Seaway has grown thanks to dedication and hard work of our employees, and we have a strong family feel here. Canada Cartage shares those values – they started as a family company and still maintain that approach in business. This was a very logical next step for Seaway so that we can continue to provide opportunities for our customers and our staff.”

Gauthier will stay on to ensure a smooth transition and Melanie Hamel will head day-to-day operations as general manager of Seaway.