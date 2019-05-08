TRP celebrates 25 years in business

RENTON, Wash. – TRP is celebrating its 25th anniversary this May.

“Over the last 25 years, TRP all-makes replacement parts have consistently delivered the value our customers expect,” said Chris Scheel, Paccar Parts senior director of marketing. “TRP products are dependable parts that improve uptime and keep our customers and business moving forward.”

TRP was established in Europe in 1994 to meet a growing fleet demand for reliable parts that could be used with a wide variety of equipment. Today, TRP offers more than 125,000 parts through a global network of more than 2,200 DAF, Kenworth, Peterbilt, and TRP Store retailers.

According to Scheel, the breadth of the TRP line and a robust product testing process contribute to making TRP parts the trusted, reliable and proven choice for commercial vehicle fleets of all sizes. In addition, operators and maintenance managers know that no matter where they purchase a TRP part, they have support through a global network of 2,200 retail locations and 18 parts distribution centers staffed by all-makes product and customer service specialists.

“TRP stands for trusted, reliable and proven parts,” said Blanka Kopacz, Paccat Parts director of product marketing. “Our customers know that they can depend on TRP now, for the next 25 years and beyond.”