Truck arrivals continue to fall

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering the country fell to 118,483 during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6 from 121,358 in the comparable period last year, the Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday.

Truck arrivals have been inconsistent since Covid-19 struck in March. Arrivals fell 1.2% during Nov. 23-29 following a gain of 1.8% the previous week.

Land border crossings dropped 78.5% last week. (Source: CBSA)

On Dec. 6, there was a sharp fall in arrivals, the CBSA said.

On that day, 5,761 truckers arrived, a drop of 11.55% from 6,513 on the comparable date of Dec. 8, 2019.

During Nov. 30-Dec.6, overall volumes were down 79% for those crossing via land and 90% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the agency said.

On Dec. 6 alone, travelers on U.S. flights were down 90%, and international air travelers were down 86%. These numbers are consistent with the previous week, the agency said.

Ottawa has hinted that the travel ban will last until Covid-19 is under control. (Photo :iStock)

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Dec. 21 to slow the spread of the pandemic.

In October, Ottawa eased some restrictions to allow family reunions.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that the travel ban will last until the pandemic is under control.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.