Truck arrivals drop 1.8%
OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering Canada dropped 1.8% to 117,630 during the week of Nov. 16-22 from 119,740 in the comparable period last year, the Canada Border Services Agency said late Wednesday.
On Nov. 22 alone, 5,942 drivers arrived, down from 6,558 on the comparable date — Nov. 24, 2019, the agency said. That is a drop of more than 9%, it said.
During Nov. 16-22, overall volumes were down 79% for those crossing via land and 92% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.
On Nov. 22 alone, travelers on U.S. flights were down 95%, and international air travelers were down 89% compared to the previous year. These numbers are consistent with the previous week, the agency said.
Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Dec. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Last month, Ottawa eased some restrictions to allow family reunions.
The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.
