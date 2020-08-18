Truck arrivals drop for another week

OTTAWA, Ont. – The week of Aug. 10-16 witnessed a 4% fall in truck drivers entering Canada compared to the same period last year, the Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday.

During Aug. 10-16, the CBSA said, 110,815 truckers arrived in the country, down from 115,210 in the same period in 2019.

Source: CBSA

It was the sixth consecutive drop since the week of June 29 -July 5 when truck arrivals returned to normal for the first time since Covid-19 struck earlier this year.

Overall volumes during Aug. 10-16 were down 88% for those crossing via land, and 93% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

These numbers are consistent with the previous week, it added.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Sept. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.