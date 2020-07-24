Truck arrivals drop for another week

OTTAWA, Ont. – The week of July 13-19 witnessed a 6% fall in truck drivers entering Canada compared to the same period last year, the Canada Border Services Agency said late Thursday.

In the previous week, truck arrivals had dropped by 9%.

During July 13-19, the CBSA said, 105,498 truckers arrived in the country, down from 112,593 in the same period in 2019.

Truck traffic has improved since May, when businesses and factories started reopening in both Canada and the U.S.

Arrivals had returned to normal during June 29-July 5 for the first time since Covid-19 struck earlier this year.

Overall volumes during the week of July 13-19 were down 88% for those crossing via land, and 95% through airports compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Aug. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19. The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.