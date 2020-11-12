Truck arrivals drop slightly

OTTAWA, Ont. – There was a marginal decrease in the number of truck drivers entering the country during the week of Nov. 2-8, the Canada Border Services Agency said Thursday.

It said 113,205 truckers arrived during that week, down from 113,767 in the comparable period last year.

On Nov. 8 alone, 5,394 truck drivers entered Canada, up from 5,360 on the comparable date — Nov. 10, 2019, the agency said.

There has been an 80% drop in land border crossings last week, compared to the same period last year. (Source: CBSA)

During Nov. 2-8, overall volumes were down 80% for those crossing via land and 92% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, it said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Last month, Ottawa eased some restrictions to allow family reunions.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.