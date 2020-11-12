Truck arrivals drop slightly
OTTAWA, Ont. – There was a marginal decrease in the number of truck drivers entering the country during the week of Nov. 2-8, the Canada Border Services Agency said Thursday.
It said 113,205 truckers arrived during that week, down from 113,767 in the comparable period last year.
On Nov. 8 alone, 5,394 truck drivers entered Canada, up from 5,360 on the comparable date — Nov. 10, 2019, the agency said.
During Nov. 2-8, overall volumes were down 80% for those crossing via land and 92% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, it said.
Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Last month, Ottawa eased some restrictions to allow family reunions.
The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data