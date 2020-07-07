Truck arrivals return to normal

OTTAWA, Ont. – Truck arrivals have returned to normal for the first time since Covid-19 struck four months ago, the Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday.

It said 87,549 truck drivers entered the country during the week of June 29-July 5, compared to 87,550 in the same period in 2019.

Source: CBSA

“The numbers show there was no difference in truck drivers entering Canada compared to the same week last year,” the agency said.

Truck arrivals have continued to improve since May, when businesses and factories started reopening in both Canada and the U.S.

Overall volumes during the week of June 29-July 5 were down 91% for those crossing via land, and 95% through airports compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until July 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.