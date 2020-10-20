Truck arrivals up 2% during Oct. 12-18

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering Canada rose for a third consecutive week during Oct. 12-18, the Canada Borders Services Agency (CBSA) said Tuesday.

It said 108,009 truckers arrived in the country that week, up 2% from 105,851 in the comparable time a year ago.

There has been an 85% drop in land border crossings. (Source: CBSA)

Arrivals had risen 2.65% during Oct. 5-12 and 1% during Sept. 28-Oct. 4 after falling for three consecutive weeks.

During Oct. 12-18, overall volumes were down 85% for those crossing via land and 93% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until November 21st, 2020. Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe. More info:https://t.co/EZ3pi3asJr — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) October 19, 2020

The latest extension of the closure was announced by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on Monday.

“Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe,” he tweeted.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.