Truck arrivals up 3% during second week of June
OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering the country last week rose more than 3% from the previous week, but was still down 16% from the same period in 2019, the Canada Border Services Agency said Wednesday.
During the week of June 8-14, 101,104 truck drivers arrived, up from the previous week’s 98,089, but down from 119,815 in the same period in 2019, the CBSA said.
Overall volumes during the week of June 8-14 were down 86% for those crossing via land, and 97% for those arriving through airports, compared with the same time a year ago.
On Tuesday, Canada and the U.S. agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until July 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.
The deal was set to expire June 21. The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.
