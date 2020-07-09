Truck collisions surge in Ontario
TORONTO, Ont. – “People are dying,” Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in frustration as he recounted grim crash statistics involving commercial vehicles in Ontario.
Last year, there were 8,432 crashes and 96 deaths involving trucks in OPP patrolled areas. That was the highest number of commercial vehicle collisions and fatalities in more than 20 years, according to the force.
“The number of deaths last year were far greater than the previous year,” Schmidt said Thursday.
In 2018, there were 7,719 crashes, resulting in 62 deaths.
Operation Safe Driver Week
Schmidt spoke to our sister publication Road Today, ahead of Operation Safe Driver Week, which kicks off Sunday.
Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation and the OPP are partners in the campaign, organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).
Speed is again the focus of this year’s campaign, because it continues to be a factor in at least a quarter of all fatality crashes, according to Chris Turner, CVSA’s director of crash and data programs.
“It doesn’t mean speeding was necessarily the cause, but speeding was identified by at least one of the vehicles in a collision,” he told Today’s Trucking in an interview.
In Ontario, 1,249 of last year’s collisions were linked to speed, with 11 of the incidents resulting in fatalities and 246 of them causing injuries.
“Our investigations reveal that speed, improper lane changes, following too closely, driver inattention and losing control were the top contributing factors in last year’s commercial motor vehicle collision,” said Chief Supt. Rohan Thompson, commander, OPP Highway Safety Division.
“With commercial and passenger vehicle drivers linked to these and other poor behaviors every year, all drivers have a role to play in keeping our roadways safe.”
Daily inspections
While Operation Safe Driver Week is an annual event, the OPP keeps a close watch on people’s driving habits on a daily basis, said Schmidt, who was inspecting trucks as we spoke Thursday.
He said officers earlier in the day pulled in a few commercial vehicles.
“As the officer was pulling this truck over, he was getting peppered with rocks and gravel.”– OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt
Some were overloaded while others did not have brake lights, or had insecure loads. Schmidt said the drivers were not doing their daily pre-trip inspections and not keeping their vehicles properly maintained.
“I just posted a video of a truck with gravel off the back of the tailgate. And as the officer was pulling this truck over, he was getting peppered with rocks and gravel.”
He said the Greater Toronto Area had the highest percentage of fatal crashes because that is where the vast majority and the biggest congestion of trucks are going to be.
“They are happening all the way across the 401 corridor, up through highway 11/17, right through the Manitoba-Quebec borders, and down into the United States.”
Highway 50
One stretch of highway that has been in the news lately is Highway 50, which is surrounded by trucking and logistics companies.
In the past two years, OPP said it responded to 18 collisions involving heavy vehicles on the highway.
“There is a lot of truck traffic, and if there’s a collision, there is a good chance a truck is going to be involved in that wreck,” said Schmidt.
“I am pretty sure that half of these drivers don’t even qualify to be a driver.”– Social worker Prabhjot Kainth
Social worker Prabhjot Kainth, who lives near Highway 50, knows all about it.
“Every now and then, you would hear police sirens going toward that direction, and I think it is a little sad,” Kainth told Road Today.
“Even during Covid times, people don’t understand.”
Kainth believes some of the truck drivers are not fit for the road.
“I am pretty sure that half of these drivers don’t even qualify to be a driver.”
Have your say
Prabhjot Kainth has it right when he says half the drivers don’t qualify to be drivers and are not fit for the road.
With the implementation of speed reduction and maximum speeds for trucks I was never a believer in safer roads out East and that it would work. After 42 years of driving mostly heavy haul I figured if you loved what you done you would be a success and fairly safe individual. Owned and operated my own equipment and company for near 20 years. If your in it because your to lazy to do some thing else and you don’t really love it or like it, you will never be any good at it. I watch and have been around people who say ” I only do it because there is nothing else to do” Maybe with all the new rules and other hoops they go through ,they drive to fast, corner to fast. I live in Houston TX and i am slowing up for a red light or stop sign and look in the mirror and there is a big truck still making smoke racing to the red light and then it is all brakes. And as we all know you don’t make a lot of them stops before you don’t have brakes. BTW,my last speeding ticket was 1983 bottom of the Ponoka hill, 8 KM over posted. Retired and now just try to stay out of the way of some of these new drivers. I do not know if they do it ,but do they in these crashes keep track of ethnic back grounds of the drivers. I for 1 would be interested in the findings. Like we used to say in the day ” We would rather talk to ya than to talk about ya” Be safe folks
Race isn’t an issue. The demographic is changing and what was once the majority is now the minority. It’s how we train these new drivers that us the real problem. Companies don’t invest in training as much as they used to.
Prabhjot Kainth, this guy hit the nail on the head. But the ministry will not admit there is a problem with rogue companies and big companies that are allowed to train their own new drivers and test them. Gov’t is to blame for this and the lack of charges being laid because they want quantity over quality inspections so crap equipment and crap drivers are allowed to drive on the roads and keep killing people.
The comment of not fit to drive is so true. Inexperienced drivers working for peanuts under Driver Inc. Employment
All due to elogs
That’s a crock. Elogs have been around for many years among the large carriers. This uptick in accidents is a recent problem. The biggest problem is getting people off of their phones and pay attention.
Sure.
They’re all taught by someone that doesn’t know how to do it right themselves
Someone (the MTO) gave them a licence.
Someone hired them, presumably after a company road test.
Perhaps it’s just too easy to pass the road test and too many employers willing to take on poorly trained drivers.
We have to get very serious about how we license commercial drivers – current system does not work. Compare to becoming a hair dresser – it’s a skilled trade – driving is not.
MELT training is not working – licensing mills are back in full force. They just learned how to do the paperwork.
There are approx. 7 inspectors in Ontario for over 750 private career colleges in Ontario.
Serco – Drive Test is a private for profit contractor for the MTO – a one hour test comprised of 4 lefts, 4 rights a backing maneuver – be able to answer 7 questions related to Schedule 1 is not enough!
Most good, safety conscious carriers will not accept that as a hiring standard and rightly so. Minimum MELT training is not enough either.
The government and public must get serious about training and licensing – a much stricter training curriculum and apprenticeship is required.
And – stats just showing truck involved in crash is not informative. For example, majority of lane crossings and head on crashes are found to be the fault of the car driver (distracted etc) It is physics that is at issue here – car vs truck.
10 plus years of licensing mills and poor training and easy road tests have led us to these deaths. Record who did the company road test and what was required, record where and who passed their MTO road test, record where they got their initial “training” at what “school”. You’ll quickly see the patterns – and STOP them.
Amazes me we can shut down the economy – create billions in debt – get people to where masks, but can’t enforce proper training and licensing.
True for sure a n d I believe that it’s because of a lack of training on the COMPANY’S part.
You just can’t throw a new driver fresh out of school into a truck without proper training. There are so many companies doing this.
How is this person qualified to know if half the drivers are not qualified by being a social worker and not a qualified AZ instructor or Service Ontario Driver Examiner?
As far as I am concerned I drive AZ all day in the city for the last 24 years and see many car accidents. I guess half the people driving cars are not qualified to drive either!
On a good day running city if you are cut off 6-7 times a day by a car cutting in on you is a good day. Does anyone who drives a car think how much weight is that truck carrying?
Just one last questions I never understood if you drive a tractor trailer you are governed to 105 km but these dump trucks being DZ with no trailer can run as fast as the truck will go with a full load of gravel? And we will not even talk about buses that carry people both GO and the ones running up to Rama. No speed limiters when your cargo is human
Just my rant
E lognot the problem .it work s pay should go up..not make less.
Elogs stop me when im awake and start me when im tired.. They are a joke and the government should seriously consider stopping the elog mandate. Their are audits all the time why does everyone think im driving 17hrs a day? U cant hide it. QUESTION: how many of these collisions are caused by american trucks? Theyre far more regulated than us.
Push the good drivers out of the industry due to overregulation. If u pay peanuts u tend to get monkeys driving.
Start enforcing this would be a start.
Driver unable to turn out is to stop
(7) Where one vehicle is met or overtaken by another, if by reason of the weight of the load on either of the vehicles so meeting or on the vehicle so overtaken the driver finds it impracticable to turn out, he or she shall immediately stop, and, if necessary for the safety of the other vehicle and if required so to do, he or she shall assist the person in charge thereof to pass without damage. R.S.O. 1990, c. H.8, s. 148 (7).