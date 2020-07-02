Truck crossings remain steady

by Today's Trucking

OTTAWA, Ont. – Truck arrivals remained steady during the week of June 22-28, with 104,539 truck drivers entering the country, the Canada Border Services Agency said Thursday.

The arrivals are marginally up from 104,247 during June 15-21, but down 10% from 116,744 in the same period in 2019.

CBSA - Latest
Source: CBSA

Truck arrivals have continued to improve since May, when businesses and factories started reopening in both countries.

Overall volumes during the week of June 22-28 were down 87% for those crossing via land, and 96% through airports compared to the same time a year ago, the agency said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until July 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.

