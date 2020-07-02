Truck crossings remain steady

OTTAWA, Ont. – Truck arrivals remained steady during the week of June 22-28, with 104,539 truck drivers entering the country, the Canada Border Services Agency said Thursday.

The arrivals are marginally up from 104,247 during June 15-21, but down 10% from 116,744 in the same period in 2019.

Truck arrivals have continued to improve since May, when businesses and factories started reopening in both countries.

Overall volumes during the week of June 22-28 were down 87% for those crossing via land, and 96% through airports compared to the same time a year ago, the agency said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until July 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.