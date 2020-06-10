Truck crossings up 14% from last week of May

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering the country last week rose more than 14% from the previous week, but was still down 17% from the same period in 2019, the Canada Border Services Agency said Wednesday.

Graphic: CBSA

During the week of June 1-7, 98,089 truck drivers entered the country, up from the previous week’s 85,743, but down from 118,726 in the same period in 2019, the CBSA said.

Photo: Today’s Trucking

The previous four weeks have witnessed an average decline of 27.75% per week from last year’s levels.

Week of May 25-31, down 22%

Week of May 18-24, down 25%

Week of May 11-17, down 31%

Week of May 4-10, down 33%

Overall, volumes were down 87% for those crossing via land, and 97% via airports during the week of June 1-7, compared with arrivals in the same time a year ago, the agency said.

Last month, Canada and the U.S. agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until June 21. Media reports said Wednesday that talks are underway on extending the restrictions, first introduced in late March.

On Monday, the federal government eased restrictions on immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents entering the country.

“Foreign nationals who are immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents, and who do not have Covid-19 or exhibit any signs or symptoms of Covid-19, or who do not have reason to believe they have Covid-19, will be exempt from the prohibition on entry to Canada if entering to be with an immediate family member for a period of at least 15 days,” the CBSA said in announcing the decision.