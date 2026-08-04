Truck driver admits to stealing $500K in fuel card fraud

A West Virginia truck driver has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $500,000 through fraudulent charges on his company-issued fuel card.

Between November 2022 and July 2024, Jeffrey Jeffers delivered freight for a provider of industrial gas from a distribution facility. The trucks were fueled at the distribution facility and were equipped with fuel cards.

The truck driver admitted that the fraudulent payments went to accounts for fictitious service stations he created on online payment processing platforms. (Photo: iStock)

Jeffers admitted in court that he fraudulently charged $510,465.19 in fuel costs to the credit cards and that the fraudulent payments went to accounts for fictitious service stations he created on online payment processing platforms.

“This case demonstrates that complex fraud schemes carried out behind computer screens and online payment platforms are no less serious than any other form of theft,” said U.S. Attorney Moore Capito of the Southern District of West Virginia. “Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and prosecute those who believe they can enrich themselves through dishonesty and abuse of trust.”

Jeffers is set to be sentenced in November and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison plus other penalties.