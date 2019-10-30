Truck-Lite expands trailer telematics suite

ATLANTA, Ga. — Truck-Lite has added a volumetric cargo system to its Road Ready trailer telematics suite, the company announced.

The system works by dividing a trailer into zones, depending on its size, and employing up to five cargo sensors that work in conjunction.

Each sensor simultaneously reports how much freight is loaded into each zone, allowing fleets to see if there is any cargo space that is not being utilized.

“Road Ready’s new volumetric cargo system gives fleets complete transparency into their trailers and helps them get the most out of their available space,” said Rob Richard, general manager of Truck-Lite’s Road Ready business division.

Cargo volume from the new system will appear on a single widget on the Road Ready user interface, relaying how much freight is loaded into each zone, total loaded capacity and the percentage of remaining available space, the company said.

Fewer sensors can be used on smaller trailers.