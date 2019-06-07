Truck-Lite finalizes acquisition of TrackPoint Systems

FALCONER, N.Y. – Truck-Lite Co., a leader in heavy-duty and off-road lighting, telematics, engine protection, safety and visibility systems, has completed the acquisition of TrackPoint Systems, a supplier of asset management solutions.

The two companies have been working together since early last year.

TrackPoint’s solar-powered and wireless capabilities had significantly complemented Truck-Lite’s Road Ready telematics system, the company said on Friday.

“Entering an agreement with TrackPoint was a key factor in Truck-Lite’s emergence as a leading telematics systems provider,” said Brian Kupchella, Truck-Lite CEO.

“By combining our resources and expertise, we’ve built the most dynamic and customizable trailer telematics network available.”