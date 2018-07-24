Truck tonnage to remain at “very high levels”: ATA

ARLINGTON, Va. – U.S. for-hire truck tonnage dipped 0.4% in June, but was up 7.8% year-over-year.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) reported the y-o-y gain was higher than the 7.4% rise in May. Year-to-date, tonnage is up 7.9%, far outpacing the annual gain of 3.8% seen in 2017.

“In the second quarter, we saw the tonnage index jump 1.8% from the previous quarter and 8.4% from a year earlier,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “This robust growth fits with what is likely to be a very strong GDP reading for the second quarter. I expect the growth in tonnage to moderate, but remain at very high levels in the months ahead.”