Trucker Buddy names new executive director

ATLANTA, Ga. – Involved with Trucker Buddy International for 25 years, executive director Randy Schwartzenburg feels it’s time to pass the torch.

At the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show Wednesday, Schhwartzenburg announced his retirement from the not-for-profit organization.

Alan Welborn assumed the role beginning in August, with Schwartzenburg moving to a part-time role to help with the transition.

Schwartzenburg started with the group when it was founded in 1992. Trucker Buddy matches commercial truck drivers with a classroom pen pal to help teach elementary school students about the trucking industry.

Drivers participating in the program send their matched classroom postcards from the road, which become geography lessons. They bring their trucks to the school to allow the students to see and interact with them, while answering questions.

In Schwartzenburg’s two-and-a-half-decade term he helped the group grow from one classroom to classrooms in multiple countries, including 20 classrooms in France, with more in Uganda, Canada, and Belgium, as well as classrooms across the United States.

Schwartzenburg also helped recruit the Boy Scouts of America to participate in the program. Participating Scouts have earned transportation badges for learning about the trucking industry and volunteering with Trucker Buddy.

Along with a change in executive director, the group will be changing locations, moving their base of operations to Birmingham, Alabama, for the ease of Welborn and other staff members.

The group will be looking for suppliers in the near future to help grow the program. For those interested in participating, the program’s website can be found at www.truckerbuddy.org.