Truckers Against Trafficking to auction off Kenworth T680 May 17

KIRKLAND, Wash. –Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) is gearing up to auction off its “Everyday Heroes” Kenworth T680 at Ritchie Bros. in Phoeniz, Az. on May 17.

Proceeds from the sale go directly to TAT, a non-profit organization.

“Human trafficking is a terrible crime that affects millions in the United States each year, and the trucking industry can – and is – making a difference,” said Don Blake, new truck sales manager at Inland Kenworth – Phoenix and TAT board member.

Blake is the driving force behind the Kenworth T680 auction.

“The winning bidder for the ‘Everyday Heroes’ Kenworth T680 will help fund Truckers Against Trafficking and increase awareness of human trafficking and TAT’s mission to end it. We look forward to a successful auction,” he said.

“Fundraising events, such as the ‘Everyday Heroes’ auction, truly brings the trucking industry together to achieve a common goal,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “The contributions Don Blake has made to make this auction happen is truly admirable. Because of Don, we are able to join forces with others in the trucking industry to fight against human trafficking through the auction of this special Kenworth T680. The money raised from this event will help Truckers Against Trafficking continue to bring justice to those being trafficked.”

The special Kenworth T680 is fully loaded with a 76-inch sleeper, 485-hp Paccar MX-13 engine, and Paccar 12-speed automated transmission.

In 2017, Mike Jimenez, owner of Phoenix-based J&L Transportation submitted the winning bid for the ‘Everyday Heroes’ Kenworth T680 that was auctioned. The bid resulted in an $83,000 donation to TAT, the largest single donation to the organization.

“We were able to generate a significant donation through the auctioning of our last ‘Everyday Heroes’ truck, and our hope is that we can surpass that mark this year,” said Blake. “Truckers Against Trafficking is an incredible organization, and we as a trucking industry can make a difference in bringing the crime of human trafficking to an end.”

Interested parties can bid on the truck online, by proxy or in person. Bidders can register in advance here. Interested parties also can obtain online buying information here, or call Ritchie Bros. at (602) 269-5631 for assistance. For those able to attend the auction, Ritchie Bros. is located at 5410 W. Lower Buckeye Road in Phoenix.