Truckers create a ‘wall’ thwarting man’s suicide attempt

DETROIT, Mich. – A group of truckers numbering a baker’s dozen created a wall under a Michigan bridge to save a man from attempting to take his own life.

All lanes of Hwy 696 were closed during the early morning hours of April 24 when a man threatened to jump off the highway overpass.

Michigan State Police responded to the scene and employed the use of the 13 trucks to create a wall under the bridge shortening the distance the man would fall if he had jumped.

After the first call of the suicidal man was received by police, eastbound lanes were blocked and the trucks were placed under the overpass, with more trucks later creating a wall in the westbound lanes as well.

The incident was resolved and the highway reopened around 4 a.m.