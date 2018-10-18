Truckers rank the best truck stops in North America

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Truck drivers throughout the U.S. and Canada have spoken, naming the top truck stops in North America, with seven receiving a perfect five-star rating.

Topping the list of five-star truck stops, which was compiled by the mobile app Trucker Path, were Big Horn Travel Center in Fort Worth, Texas; Highway 51 Truck Stop, Merrill, Wis.; 19 and 75 Filling Station, Ivanhoe, Minn.; Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, Summit, S.D.; Williston Truck Facility, Williston, N.D.; Roady’s Carlisle Plaza, Carlisle, Penn.; and 115 Truck Stop-PTP Stop in Marshall, Mich.

The top Canadian truck stop on the list was Flying J Travel Centre in Ste. Agathe, Man., receiving a 4.7 rating.

The Flying J Travel Centre in Saskatoon, Sask., was the next and last Canadian truck stop on the list, with a 4.5 rating.

Trucker Path said truck stops with showers, laundry facilities, repair services, and Wi-Fi were more likely to rank above their competitors. Independent stops also did better in the rankings than chain locations.

Food was also ranked, with Dinner Bell in Sweet Water, Tenn., taking top honors, and Wayside Café in Rupert, Idaho also ranked as a must stop.

Visit www.truckerpath.com/blog/top-100-truck-stops-in-the-u-s-and-canada for the complete list.

