Love’s to spend $1 billion on truck stop upgrades
Love’s Travel Stops says it will invest US$1 billion into updating 200 of its truck stops by 2026.
Each location will receive an average of $2-$7 million in upgrades.
“Investing in existing locations is another way Love’s prioritizes creating a first-class experience for customers,” said Randy Swain, director of construction and remodels for Love’s. “Being strategic with how we update existing locations – and keeping them open during the process – strengthens Love’s commitment to getting customers back on the road quickly.”
Most stores will remain open during renovations. Updates will include open kitchen concepts, multiple restaurant options and updated Truck Care and Speedco locations. Some will also get dog parks.
Three locations will be torn down and reconstructed. Love’s also plans to open 25 new locations this year.
I would like to see are shower last for weeks and weeks
Hopefully healthier option for food
I need to put a loves in Yakima Washington there’s an existing truck stop there but it’s a armpit it’s very gross I called the gear Jammer its go down fast
I hope the upgrades include pull-thru parking for motor homes plus electric, water, and dump stations. Should be quick pay back investment.
Hopefully Love’s will add dedicated space & hookups for a small number of RVers. Used one in March 2023 in Cameron MO and it was very convenient and reasonable! Great for on the go travel and near major highways. Will be looking for them at other locations enroute to our destinations.
In all this I do hope that they remember the few if us that are unfortunate to have the Def on the right side fill it be nice to have one island set up for that
Can you review some of the pricing and availability of goods your stores carry? I understand that your providing a convenience to us drivers, but some of the items are marked up ridiculously high. (Kraft Mac n cheese bowls, paper towel…etc.) Many of us drivers need to grab dog food too…most of the stores aren’t offering pet food anymore. Postage stamps n mail pick up? Many of us drivers are grandparents and need these things. Thanks for reading!