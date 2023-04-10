Love’s to spend $1 billion on truck stop upgrades

Love’s Travel Stops says it will invest US$1 billion into updating 200 of its truck stops by 2026.

Each location will receive an average of $2-$7 million in upgrades.

“Investing in existing locations is another way Love’s prioritizes creating a first-class experience for customers,” said Randy Swain, director of construction and remodels for Love’s. “Being strategic with how we update existing locations – and keeping them open during the process – strengthens Love’s commitment to getting customers back on the road quickly.”

Most stores will remain open during renovations. Updates will include open kitchen concepts, multiple restaurant options and updated Truck Care and Speedco locations. Some will also get dog parks.

Three locations will be torn down and reconstructed. Love’s also plans to open 25 new locations this year.