Trucking: 2020 as a year in pictures

by Today's Trucking

TORONTO, Ont. — A picture is worth 1,000 words, and in Today’s Trucking those pictures help to capture the major events and changes in our industry. Here’s a gallery of some of our favorite choices from 2020.

Roger Mansfield wouldn’t let Covid-19 end his dream of becoming an owner-operator. (Photo: Roger Mansfield)
Lisa Kelly, Ice Road Truckers
Lisa Kelly of Ice Road Truckers took the stage for Trucking HR Canada’s annual Women with Drive event in March. It was one of the industry’s last live events in 2020, as measures were introduced to control Covid-19. (Photo: Peter Power)
Generations Diner
While some restaurants closed their doors to truckers during Covid-19 shutdowns, the Generations Diner was among those that stepped up with meals for those on wheels. (Photo: Generations Diner)
truckstop signs
Drivers faced a series of barriers in the early days of Covid-19 shutdowns. Finding a place for a meal or washroom break was an ordeal. (Photo: Doug McGowan photo)
Trucks at border during Covid-19
Border crossings were essentially devoid of traffic other than trucks, as the Canada-U.S. border was closed to all non-essential traffic. (Photo: Jim Park)
Clan Panneton PPE
Truckers everywhere had to introduce new Covid-19 protocols. For Le Clan Panneton personnel it meant new precautions to disinfect trucks between moves. (Photo: Le Clan Panneton)
Erb Convoy
Colleagues, family and friends formed a massive convoy for Erb Transport founder Vernon Erb, in the final days of his fight against cancer. (Photo by Julia Maier/Erb Group)
bearing witness
Protesters surround a livestock trailer in Burlington, Ont. to “bear witness” for the animals inside. Ontario introduced new legislation to ban the practice. Animal rights activist June Russell was killed in a truck accident protesting that very law. (Photo: John G. Smith)
Covid-19 testing
Truck drivers were offered free Covid-19 tests during a pilot project in Ontario, conducted by DriverCheck. (Photo: John G. Smith)
Anti-trafficking trailer
Live events, when they did occur, required social distancing. That included the unveiling of an anti-trafficking trailer at Sharp Transportation. (Photo: John G. Smith)
Western Star crash test
Truck launches continued, even when the news was unveiled in a virtual setting. For Western Star, that involved highlighting its most-tested truck ever — the 49X. (Photo: Western Star)
Trudeau Lion Electric
Lion Electric — a Quebec-based electric vehicle manufacturer — secured orders, a merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition, and visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: Lion Electric)
ELD
Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) were top of mind, as Canada announced that FPInnovations would certify the equipment. The march to a June 2021 mandate for federally-regulated carriers continues. (Photo: Bison Transport)
Leon Schreven with pandemic pet
As essential service providers, truck drivers continue to cross the border. Some were enlisted to help reunite pandemic pets with their owners.(Photo: Leon Schreven)
Dump truck
Scores of protesters defied Toronto’s Covid-19 lockdown to protest outside the Ontario Legislature, arguing against a looming deadline for changes to weights and dimensions. (Photo: ODTA)
Volvo VNR Electric
Volvo announced that it is beginning production on its VNR Electric tractor in 2021, as OEMs began the steady march to electrification. (Photo: Volvo)

