Trucking: 2020 as a year in pictures

TORONTO, Ont. — A picture is worth 1,000 words, and in Today’s Trucking those pictures help to capture the major events and changes in our industry. Here’s a gallery of some of our favorite choices from 2020.

Roger Mansfield wouldn’t let Covid-19 end his dream of becoming an owner-operator. (Photo: Roger Mansfield)

Lisa Kelly of Ice Road Truckers took the stage for Trucking HR Canada’s annual Women with Drive event in March. It was one of the industry’s last live events in 2020, as measures were introduced to control Covid-19. (Photo: Peter Power)

While some restaurants closed their doors to truckers during Covid-19 shutdowns, the Generations Diner was among those that stepped up with meals for those on wheels. (Photo: Generations Diner)

Drivers faced a series of barriers in the early days of Covid-19 shutdowns. Finding a place for a meal or washroom break was an ordeal. (Photo: Doug McGowan photo)

Border crossings were essentially devoid of traffic other than trucks, as the Canada-U.S. border was closed to all non-essential traffic. (Photo: Jim Park)

Truckers everywhere had to introduce new Covid-19 protocols. For Le Clan Panneton personnel it meant new precautions to disinfect trucks between moves. (Photo: Le Clan Panneton)

Colleagues, family and friends formed a massive convoy for Erb Transport founder Vernon Erb, in the final days of his fight against cancer. (Photo by Julia Maier/Erb Group)

Protesters surround a livestock trailer in Burlington, Ont. to “bear witness” for the animals inside. Ontario introduced new legislation to ban the practice. Animal rights activist June Russell was killed in a truck accident protesting that very law. (Photo: John G. Smith)

Truck drivers were offered free Covid-19 tests during a pilot project in Ontario, conducted by DriverCheck. (Photo: John G. Smith)

Live events, when they did occur, required social distancing. That included the unveiling of an anti-trafficking trailer at Sharp Transportation. (Photo: John G. Smith)

Truck launches continued, even when the news was unveiled in a virtual setting. For Western Star, that involved highlighting its most-tested truck ever — the 49X. (Photo: Western Star)

Lion Electric — a Quebec-based electric vehicle manufacturer — secured orders, a merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition, and visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: Lion Electric)

Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) were top of mind, as Canada announced that FPInnovations would certify the equipment. The march to a June 2021 mandate for federally-regulated carriers continues. (Photo: Bison Transport)

As essential service providers, truck drivers continue to cross the border. Some were enlisted to help reunite pandemic pets with their owners.(Photo: Leon Schreven)

Scores of protesters defied Toronto’s Covid-19 lockdown to protest outside the Ontario Legislature, arguing against a looming deadline for changes to weights and dimensions. (Photo: ODTA)